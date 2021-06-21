Czech O2 partners with Discovery

O2 has announced important changes to its TV offer in the Czech Republic.

They include a partnership with Discovery that will see it introduce the channel HGTV into the country. O2 TV will also offer extensive coverage of the Toyko Olympics in cooperation with Eurosport.

Furthermore, O2 will now also offer its subscribers National Geographic+, plus such channels as FightBox HD, Gametoon, CS History, Crime+Investigation, RiK, Nick HD, Teen Nick, Vixen HD and Prima Star HD.

Significantly, O2 will also stop distributing channels from AMC after failing to reach an agreement with the company. As of the end of this month it will no longer offer subscribers AMC, Film +, Spektrum, Sport1-3, Minimax, JimJam, Spektrum Home, TV Paprika.

O2 notes that it will also no longer offer PortnHub TV, which stops broadcasting in the Czech Republic at the end of this month.